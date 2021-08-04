Olympics-Equestrian-Britain's Ben Maher jumps to individual gold
Britain's Ben Maher on his horse Explosion won individual show jumping gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Sweden's Peder Fredricson on All In retained his individual silver, and the Netherland's Maikel van der Vleuten on Beauville Z won bronze.
