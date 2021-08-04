Olympics-Wrestling-Japan's Kawai wins women's freestyle middleweight gold

Japan's Yukako Kawai won wrestling gold in the women's freestyle middleweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova took the silver medal, while Ukraine's Iryna Koliadenko and Bulgaria's Taybe Yusein claimed the bronze medals.

