Olympics-Wrestling-Japan's Kawai wins women's freestyle middleweight gold
Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:02 IST
Japan's Yukako Kawai won wrestling gold in the women's freestyle middleweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova took the silver medal, while Ukraine's Iryna Koliadenko and Bulgaria's Taybe Yusein claimed the bronze medals.
