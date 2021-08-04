Guru Gobind Singh Foundation installs water vending machines for water at one rupee to needy

Guru Gobind Singh Foundation of the Sikh community at Vijaywada on Wednesday started a water ATM near a Government hospital to provide water to the poor at a nominal cost of one rupee. On the occasion of the 400th Prakash Utsav of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, this coin-operated water vending machine was inaugurated for the poor because water at a rate of Rs 20 per litre is a costly affair for the poor. Water will be provided to the needy at a nominal cost of Rs 1 per litre only, informed the foundation.

Chairperson of Guru Gobind Singh Foundation Kuldeep Kaur said " We have started our activities with service for children in 2009, gradually we expanded our services in providing water, then food, later oxygen cylinders. Now we are again into serving water at a nominal price to the needy." Karamveer Kaur, a member of the foundation said, "We chose government hospital as most people from very lower backgrounds come here. They cannot afford a Rs 20 water bottle. We wanted people to value the water, so we just kept a very nominal cost of Rs 1, so that it should be available and reachable for everybody. This is the third water point that is being installed."

Guru Gobind Singh Foundation has been consistent in providing services like water, food and other necessities to the poor. During the time of the second wave of Covid 19, the foundation had also provided nearly 600 Oxygen cylinders to needy people. (ANI)

