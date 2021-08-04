PM Modi hails hockey teams for 'stupendous performance' at Olympics, says women's team displayed great skill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the "stupendous performance" of Indian hockey teams at the Tokyo Olympics. Referring to the semi-final match played by the Indian women's hockey team and the team's performance in the tournament, he said they played with grit and determination and showcased great skill.

The Prime Minister said he was proud of the women's hockey team. "One of the things we will remember Tokyo 2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our Women's Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours," he said in a tweet.

The Indian women's hockey team on Wednesday lost 1-2 to Argentina in a hard-fought match at the Tokyo Olympics here. Indian women's hockey team reached the semi-final at Olympics for the first time. The Indian men's hockey team lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday. India reached the semi-final of men's hockey in the Olympics after four decades. (ANI)

