Priyanka Gandhi hails wrestler Dahiya for reaching Olympics final, says he has made country proud

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed her best wishes to grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya as he stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 18:39 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed her best wishes to grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya as he stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, she said the wrestler had made the country proud.

"All the best Ravi Kumar Dahiya! India is cheering for you. You have made us all very proud," she said. Dahiya stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals.

Dahiya will now contest the finals on Thursday. He is the first Indian wrestler to enter the final since Sushil Kumar in 2012. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

