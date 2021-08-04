Left Menu

Delhi: DMRC postpones opening of Grey line's Dhansa Bus Stand extension

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed that the opening of Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey line, which was soon going to be operationalised later this week, has been postponed due to some pending work outside the station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday informed that the opening of Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey line, which was soon going to be operationalised later this week, has been postponed due to some pending work outside the station. However, the inauguration of the Trilokpuri section on Pink Line will be held on August 6 as announced earlier by the DMRC.

"Opening of the Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line is being postponed because of pending work outside the station. The inauguration of the section will be intimated shortly. Meanwhile, the inauguration of the Trilokpuri section on Pink Line will be held on 6th August as announced," DMRC tweeted. Earlier on Sunday, DMRC had announced that the Najafgarh to Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line, will open for the public on August 6 after inauguration by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri along with Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

