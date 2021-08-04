Maha: Two leopard cubs found dead in Chandrapur district
Two leopard cubs were found dead in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday with forest officials suspecting that a tiger might have killed them.
The carcasses were found by the roadside near Jatalpur village under Sindewahi Forest Range, said a senior official of the Bramhapuri forest division.
The cubs had injuries on their bodies and pugmarks of a tiger were found near the spot, leading to suspicion that a tiger might have attacked and fatally injured them, he said. Further probe into the cause of death is on, the official added.
