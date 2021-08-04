Maha: Two leopard cubs found dead in Chandrapur district

Two leopard cubs were found dead in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday with forest officials suspecting that a tiger might have killed them.

The carcasses were found by the roadside near Jatalpur village under Sindewahi Forest Range, said a senior official of the Bramhapuri forest division.

Advertisement

The cubs had injuries on their bodies and pugmarks of a tiger were found near the spot, leading to suspicion that a tiger might have attacked and fatally injured them, he said. Further probe into the cause of death is on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)