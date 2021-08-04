Left Menu

Japan's Mitsui to invest over USD 4 mn in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems

In partnership with Mitsui, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to tackling climate change through the better utilisation of biomass agri-waste for bioenergy, Monish Ahuja, Chairman Managing Director, PRESPL said.Mitsui is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 65 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:44 IST
Japan's Mitsui to invest over USD 4 mn in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mitsui & Co Ltd on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 30 crore (USD 4.1 Million) in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd (PRESPL), one of the leading biomass supply-chain management companies in India.

PRESPL is involved in the collection, storage and processing of agricultural residues. It produces biomass briquettes and pellets to meet the growing demand for biomass fuel from India's rapidly expanding bio-energy industry, a statement said.

It also provides a range of operation and maintenance, and other technical services to the industry.

Masaharu Okubo -- Country Chairperson of Mitsui & Co. India Pvt Ltd -- said, ''We look forward to working together with PRESPL to grow its business by combining our respective areas of expertise and leveraging synergies with Mitsui's diverse business portfolio''.

This investment is aligned with one of Mitsui's important goals to create a more sustainable society while furthering the expansion of our bio-energy business in India and around the world, he added.

''This investment from Mitsui will help PRESPL expand our footprint and accelerate the growth of the business as a market leader in India and overseas. In partnership with Mitsui, we aim to make a meaningful contribution to tackling climate change through the better utilisation of biomass agri-waste for bioenergy,'' Monish Ahuja, Chairman & Managing Director, PRESPL said.

Mitsui is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 65 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central & South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021