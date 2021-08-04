Left Menu

Russia plans to subsidise electric cars to spur demand

With electric cars being substantially more expensive than internal-combustion vehicles, the subsidy is aimed at making Russian-made EVs more affordable, Maxim Kolesnikov, department head at the economy ministry, told Reuters. Through the subsidy, the government plans to cover 25% of the purchase price of any Russian-made electric car, to a maximum of 625,000 roubles ($8,570), possibly starting next year, he said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 19:44 IST
Russia plans to subsidise electric cars to spur demand
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia plans to subsidise the purchase of domestically manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) to stimulate demand and production, the country's economy ministry said on Wednesday. The use of electric cars in the oil and gas producing country has lagged far behind Europe and no EVs are made in Russia, but the government has ambitious production plans and is considering the financial stimulus to boost the sector.

Out of an estimated total of 45 million cars driven in Russia last year, only 11,000 were EVs, most of them used cars. With electric cars being substantially more expensive than internal-combustion vehicles, the subsidy is aimed at making Russian-made EVs more affordable, Maxim Kolesnikov, department head at the economy ministry, told Reuters.

Through the subsidy, the government plans to cover 25% of the purchase price of any Russian-made electric car, to a maximum of 625,000 roubles ($8,570), possibly starting next year, he said. Russia is targeting annual EV production of 220,000 units by 2030 and authorities have said that foreign auto makers had shown interest in producing models locally.

Greater use of EVs would also help Russia meet carbon reduction targets. The country joined the Paris climate pact in 2019 and aims to cut emissions by 2030 to 70% of their 1990 levels, a target it should hit easily because of de-industrialisation since the Soviet Union broke up in 1991. ($1 = 72.9360 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021