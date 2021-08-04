COVID-19: Delhi govt reduces rates for RT-PCR, RAT tests

The Delhi government on Wednesday reduced the price of the COVID-19 RT-PCR test and the Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RAT). According to an order issued by the Delhi health department, charges for collection of samples for RT-PCR test through home visits (including all charges-visit, samples collection and testing) have been capped at Rs 700.

"Conventional RT PCR Test wherein samples are collected by Private lab teams for Government and processed further at their lab Rs 400. Conventional RT-PCR Test wherein individuals give their samples at the Labs/Private Hospitals/Collection facilities for paid testing at their own expense (including all charges-sample collection & testing cost at the site) Rs 500," it said. "Conventional RT PCR Test wherein samples are collected by government teams and collected from the collection sites by Private sector Labs as requisitioned by the Districts/Hospitals Rs 300," the order said.

As per the order, the Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RAT) will be done at Rs 300. "Delhi government drastically reduces corona test rates. This will help the common man," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, the national capital in the last 24 hours reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and 73 recoveries. The Delhi health bulletin on Wednesday informed that there are 513 active cases in the national capital. (ANI)

