Left Menu

22 rhinos killed by poachers in 5 yrs: Assam govt

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-08-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 20:55 IST
22 rhinos killed by poachers in 5 yrs: Assam govt
  • Country:
  • India

At least 22 one-horned rhinoceros were killed by poachers in Assam in the last five years, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query by AIUDF MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal, Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said 22 rhinos were poached during the period.

The data presented by the government, however, showed that the number of such poaching incidents is decreasing every year.

Nine rhinos were killed in 2017, followed by seven in 2018, three in 2019, two in 2020 and one in 2021, Suklabaidya informed the House.

Altogether, 644 poachers have been arrested till June 1, and 25 cases were registered against them, he said.

''After proper inquiry, arrests of poachers are made... The Assam government has constituted 10 fast-track session courts for speedy trials of wildlife-related crimes,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021