Left Menu

Kerala to set up Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:34 IST
Kerala to set up Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up an organisation with the aim of making organ transplant process more efficient in the state.

Announcing the decision to set up the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTO), the government said it will bring organ donation and its transplantation in the state under one society.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here today.

The government said SOTO is being established under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994 to regulate the removal, storage and transplantation of human organs and tissues and to prevent the commercial transactions in connection with the treatment.

SOTO will be registered as a society under the Travancore-Cochin Literary and Scientific Charitable Societies Registration Act, it said in a statement.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021