Kerala to set up Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up an organisation with the aim of making organ transplant process more efficient in the state.

Announcing the decision to set up the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTO), the government said it will bring organ donation and its transplantation in the state under one society.

Advertisement

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here today.

The government said SOTO is being established under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994 to regulate the removal, storage and transplantation of human organs and tissues and to prevent the commercial transactions in connection with the treatment.

SOTO will be registered as a society under the Travancore-Cochin Literary and Scientific Charitable Societies Registration Act, it said in a statement.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)