Left Menu

UNMISS welcomes swearing into office of Transitional Legislative members

The appointment of the country’s first female Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba, is also a notable achievement given the target set in the peace agreement for 35 percent representation for women in governance structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:55 IST
UNMISS welcomes swearing into office of Transitional Legislative members
The appointment of the country’s first female Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba, is also a notable achievement given the target set in the peace agreement for 35 percent representation for women in governance structures. Image Credit: (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan welcomes the swearing into office of 504 members of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly and 84 members of the Council of States as a positive step forward in the peace process.

The legislature is responsible for passing new laws and reforms that will help progress the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, including the permanent constitution-making process and preparations for elections at the end of the transitional period.

The appointment of the country's first female Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba, is also a notable achievement given the target set in the peace agreement for 35 percent representation for women in governance structures.

"It is very pleasing to see the new members sworn in and we look forward to the legislature becoming fully operational in the coming days," said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom.

"We have every confidence that the members will tackle their busy legislative agenda with energy and enthusiasm gave that there is still much work to meet the benchmarks set by the peace agreement."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021