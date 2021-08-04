Left Menu

Indian Orthopedic Association lays stress on proper first-aid in accidents

With India accounting for the highest number of deaths due to road accidents, the Indian Orthopedic Association has said that many lives can be saved by the victims get proper first-aid immediately.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With India accounting for the highest number of deaths due to road accidents, the Indian Orthopedic Association has said that many lives can be saved by the victims get proper first-aid immediately. Indian Orthopedic Association, which observed Bone and Joint Day on Wednesday, said that the link between proper first aid and basic life support immediately after an accident is missing and it has provided training to students, police personnel and other citizens to help them become life saviours.

"Most of the deaths (due to accidents) occur due to lack of first medical care in the first golden hour after the accident. Many of these lives can be saved by providing proper first-aid immediately after an accident which can very well be provided by any common man or police personnel if they are trained for this," Indian Orthopedic Association said in a release. "This link of proper first aid and basic life support immediately after an accident is missing. Indian Orthopedic Association has provided training to one lakh students, police personnel and the common man from August 1 to August 7 to make them life saviours," it said.

With just one per cent of the world's vehicles, India accounts for 11 per cent of the global deaths in road accidents, the highest in the world, according to a report by the World Bank. The country accounted for about 4.5 lakh road crashes per annum, in which 1.5 lakh people die.

Young adults in the age group of 18 -45 years accounted for nearly 69.3 per cent of road accident victims. The working-age group of 18-60 accounted for a share of 84.3 per cent of the total road accident deaths. Of the accident victims who lost their lives, 86 per cent were males, according to the 2019 report. (ANI)

