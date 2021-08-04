Business brief

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Wednesday signed a pact with the University of Agricultural Science, Bengaluru, to enhance cooperation in areas such as developing technologies for advance alertness, efficient and precision farming; and diversifying the export basket, the commerce ministry said.

The APEDA and the university will also facilitate participation of farmers, entrepreneurs, exporters and other stakeholders to promote agri-businesses and exports. The MoU will also help in the development of agri entrepreneurs, technopreneurs capacity building, robust skill development and focus on building a collaborative approach for promoting export by creation of product specific clusters.

It will help in the development of an end-to-end sustainable value chain of horticulture/livestock produce.

