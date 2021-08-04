Left Menu

British envoy Alex Ellis visits Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium

British envoy Alex Ellis visited M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru accompanied by deputy high commissioner, Jeremy on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:46 IST
British envoy Alex Ellis visits Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium
British envoy Alex Ellis with officials. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

British envoy Alex Ellis visited M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru accompanied by deputy high commissioner, Jeremy on Wednesday. Alex Ellis visited the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and deeply appreciated the environment-friendly measures such as solar rooftop facility, sub air system, rainwater harvesting, biogas plant, and sewage treatment plant.

During the visit, Alex Ellis was with Roger Binny, Secretary, Santosh Menon, Vice President. J. Abhiram and talked regarding the current status of cricket and the possibility of cooperation with the KSCA in promoting environment-friendly measures. The British envoy made a visit to National Cricket Academy (NCA) and held discussions with Rahul Dravid, Head Cricketing Operations, NCA regarding the training and related facilities for the players and future plans to expand the facilities in view of the increase in the number of players who will be requiring the training facilities.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, treasurer and official spokesperson of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stated that Alex Ellis extended his support for opportunities for young cricket talents to play in Counties in England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021