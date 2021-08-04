Jagannath Temple in Puri to re-open for devotees on August 16
Jagannath Temple in Puri is all set to open from August 16, informed Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator of Jagannath Temple Administration on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
Jagannath Temple in Puri is all set to open from August 16, informed Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator of Jagannath Temple Administration on Wednesday. "RT-PCR test or final COVID-19 vaccination certificate is necessary for darshan at the temple," said the Chief administrator.
For the first five days, darshan will be allowed to only residents of Puri. The decision was made in a meeting with Chhatisa Niyog and Temple administration. Darshans are available from Monday to Friday. Entry for all devotees will start from August 23.
"Accordingly preparation has been already started. Construction of shades in front of the temple has been started and it will be completed on time," the chief administrator further added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- Jagannath Temple Administration
- RT-PCR
- Jagannath Temple
- Puri
- darshan
- Temple
- Krishan
ALSO READ
Class 11 student stabbed by two juveniles in Delhi's Mangolpuri
Puri's trinity adorned with 200 kg gold ornaments in 'Suna Besha' ritual
TMC MP accuses Union min Puri of verbally abusing him in RS
TMC MP accuses Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri of verbally abusing him in Rajya Sabha
HDFC Bank's Puri top earner among bankers in FY21; ICICI Bank's Bakhshi forgoes salary in COVID year