After Dr Reddy's Laboratories issued a statement on Monday regarding the availability of 'Made in India' Sputnik V COVID-19 doses from September /October, the Sputnik V team confirmed it was scaling up its vaccine production capacity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:35 IST
Trial results of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca booster dose expected this week
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
After Dr Reddy's Laboratories issued a statement on Monday regarding the availability of 'Made in India' Sputnik V COVID-19 doses from September /October, the Sputnik V team confirmed it was scaling up its vaccine production capacity.

"Sputnik V team confirms that owing to a major scale-up in vaccine production capacity temporary second component delivery delays that occurred due to this production scale-up will be fully resolved in August," Sputnik V team said in a statement. "Sputnik V has built production partnership with producers in 14 countries and will additionally double its capacity in September thanks to our partnership with top producers including Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer," reads the statement.

On the basis of the study, Sputnik V has shown efficacy against 'Delta' variant that has become super spreader globally, "A study by the Gamaleya Centre published in Vaccines international medical journal showed that Sputnik V is one of the most efficient vaccines against coronavirus variants including Delta." Recently Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) issued a statement and announced about the booster dose of Sputnik V and Astrazeneca trials shows no adverse effects. More trials are still underway and it is expected to announce more results this week.

"Sputnik V will also continue to play a leading role in vaccine combinations (mix and match approach). Sputnik V, which pioneered the heterogeneous boosting (vaccine cocktail) approach by using two different adenoviral vectors (Ad5 and Ad26) for two different shots, was first to offer a joint mix and match trial to another producer when it made an offer to AstraZeneca on November 23, 2020. Joint Sputnik V and AstraZeneca trials have been ongoing in the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, and Argentina since February 2021. The early positive results were announced on July 30. More positive results on immunogenicity are expected this week," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

