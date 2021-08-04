Left Menu

In a first, water villas at cost of Rs 800 cr to be set up in Lakshadweep

In a first in India, Lakshadweep will soon have water villas similar to those in Maldives.

ANI | Lakshadweep | Updated: 04-08-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:36 IST
In a first, water villas at cost of Rs 800 cr to be set up in Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first in India, Lakshadweep will soon have water villas similar to those in Maldives. Taking to Twitter, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel on Wednesday said water villas will be set up at the cost of Rs 800 crore to attract tourists to the picturesque and scenic beauty of Lakshadweep.

"Magnificent water villas will be set up at the cost of Rs 800 crore to attract tourists to the picturesque and scenic beauty of Lakshadweep. This project is India's first of its kind, where the world-class facility will be provided by a solar-powered, eco-friendly villa," tweeted Patel. In May, Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali said that the administrative decisions which have been taken recently by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel will help the union territory to develop like Maldives thereby benefiting local residents.

Congress had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging that the current Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel had taken "authoritarian measures" and demanded his recall. In a letter written to the President, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that there is apprehension among the people of Lakshadweep and resultant widespread protests "owing to the authoritarian measures taken by the current Administrator Praful Patel". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021