Wildfire burning in power plant in southwest Turkey - mayor

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-08-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 23:58 IST
A wildfire was burning inside a coal-fired power station in southwestern Turkey on Wednesday, the local mayor said on Twitter.

"Flames have entered the thermal power plant," said Muhammet Tokat, mayor of the town of Milas. He said the plant was being completely evacuated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

