Latin singer Selena featured in new U.S. comic book
The book is part of a series focused on women who make a worldwide impact.
Selena, the Tejano music performer killed in 1995, will be the star of a U.S. comic book debuting later this month. Selena, whose birth name was Selena Quintanilla-Perez, will be the focus of "Female Force: Selena," a comic book in English and Spanish being released by TidalWave Comics on Aug. 11.
"So much has been said about Selena. I wanted to tell her story while bringing something new to it. I hope the readers - and her fans - enjoy what we've put together,” said Michael Frizell, writer of the comic book. The book is part of a series focused on women who make a worldwide impact.
Sometimes called the Mexican Madonna or queen of Tejano, Texas-born Selena died on March 31, 1995, when she was shot by the founder of her fan club. But her Grammy-winning music has continued to sell strongly. Tejano, also called Tex-Mex music, fuses American and Mexican influences. (Writing by Cynthia Osterman Editing by Matthew Lewis)
