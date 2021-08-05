U.S. believes Panama-flagged ship hijacked by Iranians in Gulf of Oman
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 00:44 IST
The United States believes Iranians hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker in the Gulf of Oman but is not in a position to confirm, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
"We can confirm that personnel have left the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess, this commercial vessel that was seized yesterday. We believe that these personnel were Iranian, but we're not in a position to confirm this at this time, " State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
