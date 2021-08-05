Olympics-Canoe sprint-Hungary's Totka wins men's kayak single 200m gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 08:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 08:17 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Hungary's Sandor Totka won the gold medal in the men's kayak single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Italy's Manfredi Rizza took the silver medal, while Britain's Liam Heath claimed the bronze medal.
