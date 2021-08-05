Left Menu

Olympics-Canoe sprint-American Harrison wins women's canoe single 200m gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 08:33 IST
Nevin Harrison of the United States won the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took the silver medal while Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan claimed the bronze.

