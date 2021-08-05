Olympics-Canoe sprint-American Harrison wins women's canoe single 200m gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 08:33 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Nevin Harrison of the United States won the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took the silver medal while Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan claimed the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Canada
- Tokyo Olympics
- Ukraine
- Nevin Harrison
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through August 21
U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21
U.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21
U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21
Olympics-Canada to have 30-40 athletes at Friday's opening ceremony