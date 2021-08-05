Olympics-Canoe sprint-New Zealand's Carrington wins women's kayak single 500m gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:06 IST
- Country:
- Japan
New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Hungary's Tamara Csipes took the silver medal while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Lisa Carrington
- Tokyo Olympics
- New Zealand's
- Denmark
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary plans referendum on child protection issues in battle with EU
Hungary's PM to call referendum on child protection issues
Hungary to hold referendum on LGBT issues by early 2022
Hungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide
Hungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide