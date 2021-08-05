Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning Bronze

Minutes after the Indian men's Hockey team won the Bronze medal by beating beat Germany 5-4 on Thursday, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team and said that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:31 IST
Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning Bronze
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minutes after the Indian men's Hockey team won the Bronze medal by beating beat Germany 5-4 on Thursday, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team and said that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian. "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," said a tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

The Indian men's hockey team locked horns against Germany in the Bronze medal match. The team lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday. India reached the semi-final of men's hockey in the Olympics after four decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021