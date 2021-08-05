Olympics-Skateboarding-Australia's Palmer wins gold for men's park
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Keegan Palmer of Australia won gold at the men's park skateboarding event on Thursday that was held under the blistering Tokyo sun.
Pedro Barros from Brazil got silver, while Cory Juneau of the United States took bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Pedro Barros
- Brazil
- Australia
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to Games' spotlight on Sunday; Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief and more
United States buys 200 mln more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Olympics-Rugby-United States hope strong bonds bring gold in Tokyo
Nigeria receives first six light attack planes from United States