Olympics-Skateboarding-Australia's Palmer wins gold for men's park

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 09:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
Keegan Palmer of Australia won gold at the men's park skateboarding event on Thursday that was held under the blistering Tokyo sun.

Pedro Barros from Brazil got silver, while Cory Juneau of the United States took bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

