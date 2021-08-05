Left Menu

Flood alert issued in Andhra's Krishna district after gate of Pulichintala dam washes away

After one gate of Pulichintala dam washed away due to some technical problem on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, water is being released downwards hence flash floods are likely in the downwards areas, said Krishna District collector J Nivas while issuing an alert.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 10:44 IST
Flood alert issued in Andhra's Krishna district after gate of Pulichintala dam washes away
Visual of Pulichintala Dam (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the statement, the District Collector said that a technical problem arose in the 16th gate of the dam at around 3.30 AM. It will be replaced by a stop lock gate. For this purpose, water is being released from the dam.

Almost five lakh cusecs of water will reach Prakasam barrage in eight to 12 hours time. said the District Collector. "People near the river area should be alert. They should not go into the river. They should take care of their animals and boats. People in low-lying areas should go to safer places. All Tehsildars and revenue staff are alerted," said the District Collector.

This morning outflow is 2,00,804 cusecs and inflow is 1,10,000 cusecs at Pulichintala dam. The outflow at Prakasam Barrage is 33,750 cusecs while inflow is 41,717 cusecs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

