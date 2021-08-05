Britain's Rolls-Royce sticks to 2021 forecasts

British engine-maker Rolls-Royce said it was on track to meet its forecasts for 2021, reassuring investors that despite a muted recovery in long-haul travel across the world, its cost-cutting and disposal plans were making progress.

Rolls-Royce on Thursday stuck to guidance it gave in March for free cash outflow to be 2 billion pounds for 2021, and for cash flow to turn positive in the second half of this year.

