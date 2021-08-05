Left Menu

Visakhapatnam: Pregnant woman carried on makeshift stretcher to nearest hospital due to lack of roads

Due to the lack of roads in the remote tribal hamlet of Visakhapatnam district, a pregnant woman, after she experienced labor pain, was carried on a makeshift palanquin for nearly 12 km from her village to the nearest primary health centre at Balapam panchayat on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:02 IST
Visakhapatnam: Pregnant woman carried on makeshift stretcher to nearest hospital due to lack of roads
The pregnant woman being carried by the villagers. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Due to the lack of roads in the remote tribal hamlet of Visakhapatnam district, a pregnant woman, after she experienced labor pain, was carried on a makeshift palanquin for nearly 12 km from her village to the nearest primary health centre at Balapam panchayat on Wednesday. Kusangi Chendramma (22), of Tokapaadu village was carried on 'Doli' (makeshift stretcher) after labor pain due to lack of roads, As per villagers, her health condition is stable in the hospital.

The villagers made a 'Doli' and carried her to the Lothugedda Primary Health Centre under Balapam Panchayat of Chintappalli Mandal, which is 12 kilometers away from the high hills. On their journey to the Health Care Centre, Kusangi was carried through a forest for a long time.

As Tokapaadu village is located in between hills, there was no road connectivity to the village, hence she had to be carried on 'Doli' to reach the nearest hospital. Many times the tribals and locals have urged the government for road facilities and road connectivity for their village to the hospital so that they can avail themselves of hospital facilities during emergency times.

They have also urged the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials for road connectivity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021