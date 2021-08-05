Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 1 dead, 11 injured in IED blast by Maoists

One dead and eleven others were injured in an improvised explosion device (IED) blast by Maoists at Ghotiya in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning.

Visuals from the site. Image Credit: ANI
One dead and eleven others were injured in an improvised explosion device (IED) blast by Maoists at Ghotiya in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning. Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said the incident occurred at around 7:30 am today.

"Dantewada police reached the spot to rescue and shift the injured to the hospital," says Dantewada SP. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

