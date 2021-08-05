First batch of e-cars flagged off at VO Chidambaranar Port Trust

The first batch of three e-cars was flagged off last evening at the VO Chidambaranar Port Trust. These Tata Xpres-T electric vehicles have been supplied by M/s. Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a Joint venture of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), under the Ministry of Power, on the wet-lease basis, for a period of 6 years. Three more e-cars will be deployed in near future.

As a part of the wet-lease agreement, EESL will also be providing Charging points at the Port, Insurance, Registration, deployment of drivers, and maintenance of the vehicles. VOC Port will pay the monthly recurring costs to EESL.

The EVs being deployed comprise a 21.50 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, capable of powering the vehicle for 231 Kilometres in a single charge. The battery pack would be powered by an AC charger set-up that can simultaneously charge three cars (3 outputs) at a time with an output power rating of 3.3kW per car. The charger set-up would be able to charge the battery from 0 to 100% in 8 hours. With zero tailpipe emission, each electric vehicle would reduce the GHG footprint by more than 1.5 Tonnes of CO2 every year.

As a part of 'Maritime India Vision 2030', the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed to lead the world in a Safe, Sustainable & Green Maritime Sector and adhere to globally recognized environmental quality standards. V.O. Chidambaranar Port is equally inspired to induct a multi-clean fuel strategy to reduce emissions at the Port.

(With Inputs from PIB)