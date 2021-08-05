Rural average electricity supply at 22.17 hrs a day, 23.36 hrs in cities in June 2021: Power Min

The average power supply per day was 22.17 hours in rural areas and 23.36 hours in cities during June 2021, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

''In June 2021, the average availability of power in the rural areas was 22.17 hours (in a day), and in urban areas, it was 23.36 hours,'' Power Minister RK Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. As per independent surveys, the availability of power in rural areas has gone up from an average of 12 hours in 2015-16 to 20.50 hours in the year 2020; and in the urban areas, the availability of power has gone up to 22.23 hours, he said.

The minister told the House that under the Saubhagya scheme, as of March 31, 2021, all the states have reported 100 per cent electrification of all the willing un-electrified households, identified before March 31, 2019. As reported by the states, 2.817 crore households have been electrified up to March 31, 2021, since the launch of Saubhagya, he noted.

In another reply, the minister said the present installed generation capacity in the country is around 384 Giga Watt (GW), which is more than sufficient to meet the power demand in the country.

The maximum peak power demand experienced so far was around 200.6 GW on July 7, 2021, he added. The government has received a proposal from one of the states for a uniform power tariff throughout the country, the minister informed the House.

Tariffs for consumers within states are determined by the respective State Electricity Regulatory Commission, depending upon the various factors like power purchase cost, aggregate transmission and commercial (AT&C) loss, operation and maintenance (O&M) expense, consumer mix, etc., which varies from state to state.

Tariff Policy already provides for uniformity in approach for determination of tariff, Singh explained.

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) fixes different tariff rates for different generating companies, depending on their capital cost, base fuel price, Gross Calorific Value (GCV), efficiency norms, station heat rate, secondary oil consumption, plant load factor (PLF), varying financial and operational costs, the technology of the plant, vintage of the plant, etc. Such tariff is uniform for all those distribution companies who have a share/power purchase agreement with the said generating company.

The government is promoting competition through power exchanges. Most of the time, there is one rate for the power traded in the power exchanges for all the buyers in the country. Efforts are being made to increase the share of power purchases through power exchanges.

