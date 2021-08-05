Left Menu

If food security is to be maintained, farm laws will have to be repealed:Priyanka Gandhi

If the food security of the country is to be maintained, then the farmers respect will have to be restored by repealing these agri laws, the Congress general secretary said.Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhis borders since November last year in protest against the three laws.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said if the food security of the country is to be maintained then the ''farmers' respect will have to be restored'' by repealing the agri laws enacted last year.

Farmers grow crops and do not allow food grains shortage even during the pandemic, but the prime minister is thanked, she said in a tweet in Hindi ahead of an event at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of a food security scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

''Modi ji has brought black farm laws, which are a threat to the food power of the country. If the food security of the country is to be maintained, then the farmers' respect will have to be restored by repealing these agri laws,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year in protest against the three laws. Out of them, a small group of 200 farmers are now staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi after getting special permission.

