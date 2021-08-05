If food security is to be maintained, farm laws will have to be repealed:Priyanka Gandhi
If the food security of the country is to be maintained, then the farmers respect will have to be restored by repealing these agri laws, the Congress general secretary said.Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhis borders since November last year in protest against the three laws.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said if the food security of the country is to be maintained then the ''farmers' respect will have to be restored'' by repealing the agri laws enacted last year.
Farmers grow crops and do not allow food grains shortage even during the pandemic, but the prime minister is thanked, she said in a tweet in Hindi ahead of an event at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of a food security scheme in Uttar Pradesh.
''Modi ji has brought black farm laws, which are a threat to the food power of the country. If the food security of the country is to be maintained, then the farmers' respect will have to be restored by repealing these agri laws,'' the Congress general secretary said.
Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year in protest against the three laws. Out of them, a small group of 200 farmers are now staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi after getting special permission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Jantar Mantar
- Uttar
- Congress
- Delhi
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Hindi
ALSO READ
People celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, offer namaz at homes in Delhi amid pandemic
Oxygen shortage led to many deaths in country, including Delhi; completely false to say no one died due to oxygen crisis: Satyendar Jain.
Completely false to say no one died due to oxygen shortage: Delhi Health Minister Jain
Leopard kills boy in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Uttarakhand CM to visit areas affected by cloudburst today