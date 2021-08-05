50 researchers awarded M K Bhan fellowship

The Department of Biotechnology on Thursday announced the results of the first M K Bhan Fellowship-Young Researcher Fellowship Programme, a statement said.

A total of 358 applications were received through the Department of Biotechnology's (DBT) promise portal for the fellowship, out of which 50 researchers were selected.

Advertisement

The department established the M K Bhan Fellowship-Young Researcher Fellowship Programme (MKB-YRFP) to encourage young bright researchers, below 35 years of age, to continue their research in the country after a Ph.D. in any branch of Life Sciences/Biotechnology/allied areas.

The fellowship was instituted to honor eminent scientist and former DBT secretary M K Bhan.

The scheme offers an independent research grant for three years to the young post-doctoral fellows to enable them to emerge as future leaders and take up cutting-edge research focused on issues of national relevance.

The fellowship also entails a monthly emolument of Rs 75,000 along with a generous Research/Contingency grant to carry out cutting-edge research.

''It gives us immense pleasure to see the enthusiasm among youngsters to carry out their research in India. This young research fellowship is a tribute to M K Bhan, former secretary, DBT, who constantly encouraged and mentored young future leaders," DBT secretary Renu Swarup said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)