Bengal writes to Centre questioning exclusion of 9.5 lakh farmers from PM-Kisan scheme

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 16:16 IST
The West Bengal government has written to the Centre questioning the exclusion of 9.5 lakh farmers of the state from the list of beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan scheme, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Centre credits Rs 6,000 per year in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme in three equal instalments.

The West Bengal government is concerned about the deprivation of farmers of the state, the official said. ''We don't understand why such a large number of farmers from the state have been excluded from the scheme. We have written to the Centre expressing concern over the issue. ''This has happened due to some technical error on the Union government's part. We don't want our farmers to suffer and remain deprived of the scheme's benefits because of it,'' the state administration official told PTI.

He said that the West Bengal government had sent the names of 44.8 lakh beneficiaries to the Centre, of whom 9.5 lakh have been left out, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

