Left Menu

Total of 54 antiquities retrieved from foreign countries since 1976: Kishan Reddy

Giving more details later, Shri G Kishan Reddy said "It is a matter of pride that we have been able to retrieve many of our stolen heritage objects from abroad".

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:14 IST
Total of 54 antiquities retrieved from foreign countries since 1976: Kishan Reddy
Sri Kishan Reddy lauded the tireless efforts of various government agencies like ASI, CBI among others in this endeavour. Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Development of North-eastern Region (DoNER) Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, provided the information that a total of 54 antiquities have been retrieved from foreign countries till date since 1976.

Giving more details later, Shri G Kishan Reddy said "It is a matter of pride that we have been able to retrieve many of our stolen heritage objects from abroad". The number of antiquities recovered in the last seven years is the highest ever, he revealed. Since 2014, India has repatriated 41 heritage objects back to India which is more than 75% of the total objects returned.

The Minister also credited Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, whose relentless efforts led to the retrieval of these antiquities from abroad. "I believe that the recent success is because of our continuously improving cultural relations that was made possible due to the warm personal relations that our Prime Minister shares with various heads of states and hence their expeditious return was made possible", he added.

Sri Kishan Reddy lauded the tireless efforts of various government agencies like ASI, CBI among others in this endeavour. The Union Minister stated "The preservation and protection of the Indian artefacts and cultural heritage are an integral component of India's foreign policy. Hence bringing back and the returning of these historical objects is a process to restore India's pride and an active step to appreciate and acknowledge the historical past of our country. We are working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the process and the necessary paperwork required for the immediate return", Reddy added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021