Olympics-Wrestling-American Taylor wins men's freestyle middleweight gold medal

Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:17 IST
The United States' David Taylor won gold in the men's freestyle wrestling middleweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati took silver while Russian Artur Naifonov and San Marino's Myles Amine claimed the bronze medals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

