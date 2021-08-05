Olympics-Wrestling-American Taylor wins men's freestyle middleweight gold medal
Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 05-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The United States' David Taylor won gold in the men's freestyle wrestling middleweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati took silver while Russian Artur Naifonov and San Marino's Myles Amine claimed the bronze medals.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Push to get wary Russians vaccinated leaves some COVID clinics short
Vietnam produces first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Push to get wary Russians vaccinated leaves some COVID clinics short
Norway scrambled jet fighters to escort Russian bombers - report
WRAPUP 3-U.S., Germany strike Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal to push back on Russian 'aggression'