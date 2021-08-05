Left Menu

Olympics-Karate-Bulgaria's Goranova wins gold medal in women's 55kg

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 17:48 IST
Bulgaria's Ivet Goranova defeated Ukraine's Anzhelika Terliuga to win the gold medal in the women's karate "kumite" -55kg category on Thursday.

Austria's Bettina Plank and Taiwan's Wen Tzuyun won the bronze medals.

