Olympics-Karate-Bulgaria's Goranova wins gold medal in women's 55kg
Bulgaria's Ivet Goranova defeated Ukraine's Anzhelika Terliuga to win the gold medal in the women's karate "kumite" -55kg category on Thursday.
Austria's Bettina Plank and Taiwan's Wen Tzuyun won the bronze medals.
