Olympics-Wrestling-Japan's Kawai wins women's freestyle lightweight gold medal
Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:10 IST
Japan's Risako Kawai won gold in the women's freestyle lightweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Belarusian Iryna Kurachkina took silver while American Helen Maroulis and Bulgaria's Evelina Nikolova claimed the bronze medals.
