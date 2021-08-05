Left Menu

Olympics-Athletics-Belgium's Thiam retains heptathlon title

Belgium's Nafi Thiam won her second consecutive gold medal in the Olympic heptathlon on Thursday, dominating in the javelin and the long jump events to secure victory. The Netherlands' Anouk Vetter and Emma Oosterwegel won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

After ending Wednesday's programme third in the standings, Thiam launched a 54.68m throw in the javelin on her second attempt, her best performance this season, and came up with a 6.60m leap in the long jump. She beat Vetter by 102 points despite finishing seventh in the 800 metres in 2:15.98.

Thiam, 26, became the first woman since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1992 to win back-to-back Olympic heptathlon titles.

