KZN Finance receives 12th consecutive clean audit

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:21 IST
Dube-Ncube thanked the Office of the Auditor-General for its continued support to make the department lead by example. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has commended the department for receiving its 12th consecutive clean audit.

The Auditor-General's Provincial Treasury's Audit Report for 2020/21 revealed that the department has received yet another clean audit with no findings for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Dube-Ncube thanked the Office of the Auditor-General for its continued support to make the department lead by example.

She said audit workshops should be strengthened and supported in order for them to yield fruitful outcomes.

"We cannot rest on our laurels. We need to work hard to ensure that things are done properly across all government departments to realise a province free of negative audit findings.

"As custodians of the public purse, we can't continue to have other departments get negative findings. We need to support them, using the skills at our disposal," Dube-Ncube said on Thursday.

In its report, the Office of the Auditor-General said that in accordance with the Provincial Audit Act (PAA) and the general notice issued in terms thereof, they have a responsibility to report material findings on the Provincial Treasury's compliance with specific matters in key legislation.

The Auditor-General said it performed procedures to identify findings, but not to gather evidence to express assurance.

"[We] did not identify any material findings on compliance with the specific matter in key legislation set out in the general notice issued in terms of the PAA."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

