Telangana rolls out new Dalit welfare scheme from CM's adopted village

The Telangana government on Thursday issued orders for the implementation of its new Dalit welfare scheme 'Dalit Bandhu', under which each beneficiary-household would get Rs 10 lakh, in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's adopted village in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

This marks the launch of the TRS government's flagship Dalit welfare scheme.

According to a Government Order (GO), the VC and Managing Director of TSCCDC (Telangana Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation) is permitted to release an amount of Rs 7.60 crore to the Collector of Yadadri-Bhongir district for the implementation of 'Dalit Bandhu' for the benefit of around 76 Dalit households in Vasalamarri Gram Panchayat.

Rao announced the release of the funds under 'Dalit Bandhu' for the benefit of 76 Dalit families in Vasalamarri during a visit to the village, adopted by him, on Wednesday.

He also said Telangana has about 15 to 16 lakh Dalit families and most of them are struggling to make both ends meet.

Meanwhile, state minister for Scheduled Castes development Koppula Eswar and other ruling TRS leaders thanked the CM on the occasion of 'Dalit Bandhu' being implemented and hailed his initiative for the welfare of Dalits.

Earlier, the government had decided to implement a pilot project of the scheme from Huzurabad assembly constituency in Karimnagar district.

The 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme aims at promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment among the Dalits.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries can start self-employment or a business of their choice.PTI SJR BN BALA BN BALA

