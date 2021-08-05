Olympics-Climbing-Spain's Gines Lopez wins first Olympic gold medal in climbing
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:39 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Spain's Alberto Gines Lopez won the first Olympic gold medal in climbing on Thursday in Tokyo.
American Nathaniel Coleman won the silver medal and Austrian Jakob Schubert won bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Lopez
- Nathaniel Coleman
- Austrian
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK citizen arrested in Spain for role in 2020 Twitter hack
UK citizen arrested in Spain for role in 2020 Twitter hack
UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack
Train driver to face trial for Spain's worst accident in decades
Record-high electricity bills draw criticism to Spain's govt