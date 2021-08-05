Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-5200: Medium 4600-4800: Jowar 2200-3000: Jaggery cube 3900-4100: Jaggery ball 4400-4600: Coriander Seed 8000-10000: Chilies fine 30000-34000: Potato Big 1600-1800: Medium 1000-1200: Onion Big 1600-2000: Medium 1400-1600: Small 1000-1400: Tamarind 7500-8800: Garlic 400-850: Horsegram 3600-4200: Wheat 2400-3400 Turmeric 9000-14000: Turdhal 8000-10800: Greengramdhal 8100-8800: Black gram dal 8600-12000: Bengal Gramdhal 6200-7100: Mustard 7000-8000: Gingely 10000-11000: Sugar 3500-3700: Groundnut Seed 9200-11000: Copra 17000-19000.
Groundnut oil (10kg): 3500-4000 Cocout oil (10kg):2000-2500 Gingelly oil: 1700-2700 Ghee (5kg): 2150-2450.
