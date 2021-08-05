Left Menu

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-5200: Medium 4600-4800: Jowar 2200-3000: Jaggery cube 3900-4100: Jaggery ball 4400-4600: Coriander Seed 8000-10000: Chilies fine 30000-34000: Potato Big 1600-1800: Medium 1000-1200: Onion Big 1600-2000: Medium 1400-1600: Small 1000-1400: Tamarind 7500-8800: Garlic 400-850: Horsegram 3600-4200: Wheat 2400-3400 Turmeric 9000-14000: Turdhal 8000-10800: Greengramdhal 8100-8800: Black gram dal 8600-12000: Bengal Gramdhal 6200-7100: Mustard 7000-8000: Gingely 10000-11000: Sugar 3500-3700: Groundnut Seed 9200-11000: Copra 17000-19000.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:39 IST
Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are today's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4800-5200: Medium 4600-4800: Jowar 2200-3000: Jaggery cube 3900-4100: Jaggery ball 4400-4600: Coriander Seed 8000-10000: Chilies fine 30000-34000: Potato Big 1600-1800: Medium 1000-1200: Onion Big 1600-2000: Medium 1400-1600: Small 1000-1400: Tamarind 7500-8800: Garlic 400-850: Horsegram 3600-4200: Wheat 2400-3400 Turmeric 9000-14000: Turdhal 8000-10800: Greengramdhal 8100-8800: Black gram dal 8600-12000: Bengal Gramdhal 6200-7100: Mustard 7000-8000: Gingely 10000-11000: Sugar 3500-3700: Groundnut Seed 9200-11000: Copra 17000-19000.
  • Country:
  • India

Groundnut oil (10kg): 3500-4000 Cocout oil (10kg):2000-2500 Gingelly oil: 1700-2700 Ghee (5kg): 2150-2450.

PTI DVR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021