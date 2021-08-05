JNPT deploys 9 e-vehicles for movement of employees in premises

Navi Mumbai-based Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India's premier container handling ports, on Thursday deployed nine electric vehicles for the movement of its employees within the premises.

JNPT chairman Sanjay Sethi inducted these electric vehicles in the presence of deputy chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh and other stakeholders.

An official release by JNPT on Thursday stated that the induction of the EV fleet is in line with JNPT's green port initiative, and the deployment of eco-friendly mobility solutions for the JNPT employees is yet another addition to the port's host of sustainable, green initiatives.

The e-vehicles are zero-emission vehicle that will enable JNPT transition to green and energy-efficient mobility solutions. Furthermore, JNPT has also operationalised a dedicated charging station for the newly inducted e-vehicle fleet.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Sethi said, ''JNPT persistently focuses on sustainability to minimise the impact of the port's operations on the environment and surrounding communities. The port not only aims to obtain economic efficiencies but also focuses on ecological and social stability.'' Industries across the world are incorporating climate change aspects to increase accountability towards an environmentally-conscious world, he said adding EVs offer a way lower cost of ownership as they are much easier for maintenance and reduce the dependency on fast depleting fossil fuels. ''With the induction of EV vehicles, we will be at par with sustainable global ports augmenting JNPT's stature to be among the prominent container ports in the world. We will continue to work towards building a clean, green and sustainable port,'' Sethi said.

JNPT has initiated various environmental upgrades and Green Port Initiatives like Sewage Treatment Plant, Shore Power Supply to Tugs/Port Crafts, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station, Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Facility, E-RTGCs, Oil Spill Response (OSR) facilities. JNPT has also installed Solar Panels of around 2.3 MWP on the rooftops of the public buildings of JNPT and Private Terminals and has also switched to LED lights at the port area to lower energy consumption and decrease carbon footprint. JNPT is also conducting a sustainability study through TERI to communicate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. The port not only aims to obtain economic efficiencies but also focuses on ecological and social stability. Thus environmental protection will continue to be an integrated aspect in JN Port's planning and operations.

The JNPT at Navi Mumbai is one of the premier container handling ports in India. Commissioned on May 26, 1989, in less than three decades of its operations, JNPT has transformed from a bulk-cargo terminal to become the premier container port in the country. Currently, JNPT operates five container terminals: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), the Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Limited (BMCTPL). The port also has a shallow water berth for general cargo and another liquid cargo terminal which is managed by BPCL-IOCL consortium and newly constructed coastal berth.

