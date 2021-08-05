Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.
Cauliflower 800-5000, Brinjal 800-3000, Tomato 200-2000, Bitter Gourd 800-4000, Bottle Gourd 800-2600, Ash Gourd 800-2000, Green Chilly 500-3700, Banana green 1000-3500, Beans 1000-4400, Green Ginger 800-4800, Carrot 1000-6200, Cabbage 200-1600, Ladies Finger 800-3600, Snakeguard 700-2000, Beetroot 700-3000, Cucumber 400-2300, Ridgeguard 1000-3000, Raddish 300-1800, Capsicum 1500-4400, Drumstick 800-5000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1600, Knoll Khol 700-2600, Lime 950-3000.
