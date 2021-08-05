PM Matru Vandana Yojana: 93% beneficiaries in Palghar given financial assistance so far

Palghar district in Maharashtra has so far achieved 93.20 per cent target of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), an official said on Thursday. Palghar was carved out of Thane district in 2014. It is predominantly a tribal district.

Under the PMMVY programme, direct cash benefit is given to pregnant and lactating women of 19 years of age or above for the first live birth. It is a social welfare maternity benefit programme implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Palghar Zilla Parishad’s CEO Siddharam Salimat said that as many as 59,989 of the total 66,573 women registered under the scheme have already received their payments in their bank accounts, which is 93.20 per cent of the total. A total of Rs 27,39,028 have been paid to the beneficiaries of the scheme in the district, he said. A meeting of the district committee for nutritious food was held at Palghar on Thursday, where information about the status of this central scheme was given.

District health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said the rural parts of the district achieved 100 per cent target, while the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has achieved 84.70 per cent of the target set before it.

