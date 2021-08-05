Left Menu

PM Modi meets former Australian PM Tony Abbott to discuss trade strategy

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation to realize the full potential of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:52 IST
PM Modi meets former Australian PM Tony Abbott to discuss trade strategy
Prime Minister also recalled his Virtual Summit last year with Prime Minister Morrison and reiterated his desire to be able to host PM Morrison in India as soon as conditions permit.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today met former Australian Prime Minister The Hon Tony Abbott who is visiting India from 2-6 August 2021 in his capacity of Australian Prime Minister's Special Trade Envoy for India.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation to realize the full potential of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They emphasized that enhanced economic cooperation between India and Australia would help both countries better address the economic challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and would also help them in realising their shared vision of a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction at the stellar growth of India-Australia ties in recent times and admired the important contributions of Prime Minister Morrison and Former Prime Minister Abbott in this journey.

Prime Minister also recalled his Virtual Summit last year with Prime Minister Morrison and reiterated his desire to be able to host PM Morrison in India as soon as conditions permit.

At the Leaders' Virtual Summit held between Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on 4 June 2020, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, under which India and Australia committed, inter alia, to encourage expanded trade and investment flows for mutual benefit and decided to re-engage on a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). The present visit by The Hon Tony Abbott is reflective of this shared ambition.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021