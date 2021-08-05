Left Menu

Windlas Biotech IPO subscribed 7 times on Day 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 19:59 IST
Windlas Biotech IPO subscribed 7 times on Day 2
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@Windlas-Biotech-Limited)
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Windlas Biotech, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations, was subscribed 6.99 times on the second day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 401.53-crore IPO received bids for 4,29,22,080 shares against 61,36,252 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.11 times, while those for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 4 per cent and retail individual investors(RIIs) 13.40 times.

The company's initial public offer was fully subscribed within hours of opening on Wednesday. The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 51,42,067 equity shares.

The offer is priced in a range of Rs 448-460 per share.

Windlas Biotech on Tuesday raised over Rs 120 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for purchasing of equipment required for capacity expansion of the facility at Dehradun Plant-IV and addition of injectables dosage capability at the facility at Dehradun Plant-II.

It will also be used for funding incremental working capital requirements, repayment/ prepayment of certain of borrowings and general corporate purposes.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021